This Canned Ice Cream Cone Swap Is Next-Level Deliciousness

Yes, you read that correctly: ice cream cones from a can. Once you try this hack, you'll never accept your ice cream being served in anything different. Don't worry, it doesn't involve any canned vegetable staples. Instead, it's everyone's favorite canned refrigerated item — cinnamon rolls! This ingenious cone creation has gone viral across social media for good reason; it transforms canned cinnamon rolls into a dessert you'd expect to find at Disneyland while being far more affordable, easy, and ready within minutes.

To create molds for these cinnamon roll cones, start by cutting aluminum foil into 12x12-inch sheets, enough for each cinnamon roll to have a mold. Fold each square sheet corner to corner to form a triangle, then roll it tightly from one pointed end to the other to shape it into a cone. Pop open a canned cinnamon roll and gently unravel each pre-sliced roll. Beginning at the bottom of the foil mold, spiral the dough around the outside, working your way up to the top. Place the cones evenly spread apart on a baking sheet with the point facing up and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Once the cones are slightly cooled, carefully remove the molds and fully coat each cone in cinnamon sugar.

Let's not forget about the icing packet that comes with the canned cinnamon rolls. Line the rim or slather the inside of each cone or bowl with the icing for extra sweetness in every bite. Top with a generous scoop of your favorite ice cream, gelato, sherbet, sorbet, or fro-yo and enjoy.