This Canned Ice Cream Cone Swap Is Next-Level Deliciousness
Yes, you read that correctly: ice cream cones from a can. Once you try this hack, you'll never accept your ice cream being served in anything different. Don't worry, it doesn't involve any canned vegetable staples. Instead, it's everyone's favorite canned refrigerated item — cinnamon rolls! This ingenious cone creation has gone viral across social media for good reason; it transforms canned cinnamon rolls into a dessert you'd expect to find at Disneyland while being far more affordable, easy, and ready within minutes.
To create molds for these cinnamon roll cones, start by cutting aluminum foil into 12x12-inch sheets, enough for each cinnamon roll to have a mold. Fold each square sheet corner to corner to form a triangle, then roll it tightly from one pointed end to the other to shape it into a cone. Pop open a canned cinnamon roll and gently unravel each pre-sliced roll. Beginning at the bottom of the foil mold, spiral the dough around the outside, working your way up to the top. Place the cones evenly spread apart on a baking sheet with the point facing up and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Once the cones are slightly cooled, carefully remove the molds and fully coat each cone in cinnamon sugar.
Let's not forget about the icing packet that comes with the canned cinnamon rolls. Line the rim or slather the inside of each cone or bowl with the icing for extra sweetness in every bite. Top with a generous scoop of your favorite ice cream, gelato, sherbet, sorbet, or fro-yo and enjoy.
From cinnamon roll cones to bowls with bold dough flavors
Maybe you're more of an ice-cream-in-a-cup person, like myself. In that case, cinnamon rolls can easily be transformed into a delicious, edible bowl. This method is nearly identical to making the cones, but this time you'll need a muffin pan.
Instead of pressing the cinnamon roll dough into the muffin cups, flip the pan over and lightly coat the outer domes with cooking spray. Keep the cinnamon rolls as they are (no unraveling needed) and gently form the cinnamon roll dough around the muffin dome until a bowl forms. Repeat with the remaining rolls (spacing between every other dome) and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Once baked, you know the drill: Coat the entire bowl in cinnamon sugar, add the icing, and finish with a few generous scoops of your favorite frozen dessert.
While canned cinnamon rolls make an irresistible alternative to traditional sugar cones, waffle cones, or cups, they're not the only canned ice cream vessel worth trying. Brands like Pillsbury offer flavored sweet rolls — orange, chocolate, strawberry, or caramel — all of which would make delicious variations that pair fantastically with different ice cream flavors, such as a strawberry sweet roll cone with cake batter ice cream. Or, you can go for the buttery, flakey simplicity of canned crescent rolls finished with a light dusting of sugar and topped with our absolute favorite French-style vanilla ice cream.