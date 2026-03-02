Stop Mushing Your Salad's Soft Ingredients With This Fail-Proof Technique

A salad should be fresh, cool, flavorful, and balanced — an eating experience reminiscent of a lovely stroll on a crisp spring day. It should not be watery, soggy, and upsetting, like walking in squishy wet socks. If you've eaten one too many sad salads, the issue may be how you're building it. According to Jason Stern, executive chef at Boone's in Atlanta, Georgia, you're making a big mistake if you're tossing soft ingredients with everything else.

"I don't blend soft ingredients in the mixing phase," Stern tells The Takeout. "They get beaten up too easily." Instead of throwing everything into a mixing bowl at once, Stern employs a step-by-step strategy and then sprinkles soft items on top once the salad has been plated. "I find it easy enough to mix them in with a fork when eating," he shares.

"We build a salad like a building," Stern explains. "We place our greens in a mixing bowl and season with a pinch of salt and a dash of dressing. Gently mix the lettuce of choice and start to build the foundation of the salad." For a better tossed salad, stop using tongs and use your hands instead. It's much easier to have a lighter touch.

For particularly heavy dressings, like a chunky blue cheese number, you should add salad dressing to the bowl first — this way you can coat the leaves more evenly with minimal tossing. From there, gently incorporate heartier vegetables, like shaved fennel, roasted corn, or shredded cabbage. Because the lettuce is already coated, you can dress the heavier vegetables quickly, ensuring that the more delicate leaves don't bruise.