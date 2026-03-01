This Might Be The Absolute Best Burger You Can Get In Florida, According To Reviews

The competition for the best burger in a state is tough, especially now that even high-end restaurants seem to want a bite out of this indulgent dish. But in Florida, customer and expert reviews seem to ignore fancy establishments. Instead, they've given the best burger crown to a beloved laid-back Miami spot: Cowy Burger.

Mainly known for smash burgers, Cowy is the brainchild of a group of friends from Caracas, Venezuela. The hit joint started out as a pop-up that gained a cult following, and it now has a permanent location in Miami's trendy Wynwood neighborhood. Its reviews are impressive. On Google, it boasts 4.7 stars from 1,166 users. Over 2,000 Uber Eats customers have helped it earn 4.5 stars on the platform. And it's included in Yelp's top 10 for burgers in Miami with 213 reviews and a 4.2 score.

Experts are equally impressed with the burger place. Cowy won the Very Best Burger Award at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. The Infatuation gave it a solid 8.5, and called it "the Miami smash burger to prioritize." Although Time Out's reviewer rated it a 4 out of 5 stars, they also claimed it was a strong "contender for the best smash burger" in the city.