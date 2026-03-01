This Might Be The Absolute Best Burger You Can Get In Florida, According To Reviews
The competition for the best burger in a state is tough, especially now that even high-end restaurants seem to want a bite out of this indulgent dish. But in Florida, customer and expert reviews seem to ignore fancy establishments. Instead, they've given the best burger crown to a beloved laid-back Miami spot: Cowy Burger.
Mainly known for smash burgers, Cowy is the brainchild of a group of friends from Caracas, Venezuela. The hit joint started out as a pop-up that gained a cult following, and it now has a permanent location in Miami's trendy Wynwood neighborhood. Its reviews are impressive. On Google, it boasts 4.7 stars from 1,166 users. Over 2,000 Uber Eats customers have helped it earn 4.5 stars on the platform. And it's included in Yelp's top 10 for burgers in Miami with 213 reviews and a 4.2 score.
Experts are equally impressed with the burger place. Cowy won the Very Best Burger Award at the 2024 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. The Infatuation gave it a solid 8.5, and called it "the Miami smash burger to prioritize." Although Time Out's reviewer rated it a 4 out of 5 stars, they also claimed it was a strong "contender for the best smash burger" in the city.
What to order at Cowy Burger
It's always difficult to rate the "best" of anything because taste is subjective, but reviews agree on one thing: Cowy serves really delicious burgers. First-timers should definitely go for the signature Cowy burger, which is made with American cheese, bacon jam, grilled onions, and secret Cowy sauce. Almost every expert reviewer raved about the bacon jam, as this is what sets the simple smash burger apart from one you could make at home. The cabrito burger with goat cheese, Spanish chorizo, fried sweet potato, honey, and green sauce is also a great choice.
Cowy Burger has excellent fries options as well, with the bacon cheese fries calling the most attention. If you want something a bit simpler, the sweet potato fries and waffle fries are solid. Like many of Miami's best underrated restaurants, Cowy Burger leans into the owners' and the city's Latin American heritage, so don't skip getting Venezuelan tequeños (cheese sticks) or the carbo croquettes that come with parmesan and fig jam sauce.
The best thing about Cowy Burger is that, despite its popularity, it doesn't charge absurd prices. Here, customers can get a hearty meal from one of the country's best burger spots for $10 to $17. If you add one single Florida burger joint to your list of foods to try, make it this one.