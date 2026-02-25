The 16 Most Popular Sandwiches From Across The Globe

There aren't many foods that are as globally beloved, and as endlessly customizable, as the humble sandwich. While the core premise of this lunchtime favorite — fillings between bread — may be simple, the ways to add personality, regional flair, and culinary tradition are nearly limitless.

From bustling food stalls in Southeast Asia to formal tea rooms in Western Europe, the sandwich has evolved and traveled around the globe. Each place where one is served has put its specific stamp in the lunchtime staple. Whether it's the choice of locally sourced fillings to act as the star of the show, or the techniques used to prepare them like grilling, smoking, or spreading, every element speaks to the culture from which it came. Sandwiches aren't just delicious to eat; they're rich with culinary history.

If you don't have time to travel the world, you can still get to know sandwiches that reflect the places and people they come from. Here are 16 of the most popular varieties from around the globe.