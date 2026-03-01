The Old-School Cookies That Katharine Hepburn Always Had To Have On Deck
When you ask a cinephile about Katharine Hepburn, don't be surprised if their eyes light up. Whether they know her for her roles in iconic films like "The African Queen," "The Philadelphia Story," and "Bringing Up Baby" or her longstanding, complicated romance with Spencer Tracy, her status as a classic Hollywood star is undeniable.
But even Hepburn's most dedicated fans may not know her favorite snack — or even have tasted it. Hepburn adored lace cookies, a simple sweet with a buttery, nutty flavor that comes from the inclusion of chopped nuts. They're ultra thin with a brittle-like texture. Lace cookies are less popular today but have been around in some form since the 19th century. A recipe for a similar treat (called oatmeal crisps) was even included in "The Woman Suffrage Cookbook," published in 1886.
When she wasn't on set, Hepburn was a huge fan of cooking and entertaining, especially at her home in Turtle Bay. She was a notorious early bird, meaning that dinner hours were strictly from 6 to 8 p.m., so one of her favorite meals was afternoon tea, where she might serve lace cookies. They're relatively simple to make and require nothing more than butter, white and brown sugar, an egg, walnuts, vanilla, and a very small amount of flour (less than 2 tablespoons). They come out light, delicate, and crisp, hence the name. Hepburn, who had a large collection of vintage dishware, would serve her beloved cookies, along with plenty of hot tea, in elegant, if often mismatched, cups and saucers.
Serve Katharine Hepburn's lace cookies alongside her other favorites
While Hepburn's character in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" may have been partial to old-fashioned, elegant dishes like the old-school and now-illegal turtle soup that her in-film daughter requests, in real life, she loved comforting, simple favorites. Some of her preferred main dishes included classic meals like meatloaf, salads, and retro hot crab casserole.
But Hepburn also had a powerful sweet tooth, appreciating desserts like ice cream, butterscotch pudding, and chewy, fudge-like brownies. These treats, along with the lace cookies, could make for a Hepburn-inspired afternoon snack. Consider serving your lace cookies and other treats with hot tea or the star's favorite beverage: a glass of The Famous Grouse Scotch whisky. Hepburn was a proud Scotch drinker who could tell good whiskeys apart from bad and liked the spirit best when served with plenty of ice and topped off with club soda.