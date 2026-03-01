The Old-School Cookies That Katharine Hepburn Always Had To Have On Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you ask a cinephile about Katharine Hepburn, don't be surprised if their eyes light up. Whether they know her for her roles in iconic films like "The African Queen," "The Philadelphia Story," and "Bringing Up Baby" or her longstanding, complicated romance with Spencer Tracy, her status as a classic Hollywood star is undeniable.

But even Hepburn's most dedicated fans may not know her favorite snack — or even have tasted it. Hepburn adored lace cookies, a simple sweet with a buttery, nutty flavor that comes from the inclusion of chopped nuts. They're ultra thin with a brittle-like texture. Lace cookies are less popular today but have been around in some form since the 19th century. A recipe for a similar treat (called oatmeal crisps) was even included in "The Woman Suffrage Cookbook," published in 1886.

When she wasn't on set, Hepburn was a huge fan of cooking and entertaining, especially at her home in Turtle Bay. She was a notorious early bird, meaning that dinner hours were strictly from 6 to 8 p.m., so one of her favorite meals was afternoon tea, where she might serve lace cookies. They're relatively simple to make and require nothing more than butter, white and brown sugar, an egg, walnuts, vanilla, and a very small amount of flour (less than 2 tablespoons). They come out light, delicate, and crisp, hence the name. Hepburn, who had a large collection of vintage dishware, would serve her beloved cookies, along with plenty of hot tea, in elegant, if often mismatched, cups and saucers.