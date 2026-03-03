The Old-School Cheesy Pasta Dish Only Ohioans Will Recognize

Have you met Johnny? Johnny Marzetti, that is. If the name doesn't ring a bell, then odds are you're not from Ohio, where the name "Johnny Marzetti" doesn't bring to mind a person, but a pasta dish. A baked noodle casserole containing ground beef, tomato sauce, and cheese, Johnny Marzetti is perhaps Ohio's most legendary casserole. Johnny Marzetti was a real person, but he didn't invent the dish; his sister-in-law, Columbus restaurateur Theresa Marzetti, first served it after looking for something filling that could be made and sold inexpensively to the Ohio State University students who frequented her restaurant. Some say it originated elsewhere, but there's no official answer.

The dish would eventually spread across Ohio, but retain a particular association with the city of Columbus, where it was not only invented, but became a staple in school cafeterias. While many Ohio public schools no longer serve Johnny Marzetti in the cafeteria due to school lunch health standards that the dish largely doesn't meet, it still makes occasional appearances. Moreover, while it's definitely a vintage casserole that's harder to find these days, for many Ohioans, Johnny Marzetti is a nostalgic treat to enjoy at home, and quick enough to make life easier on a weeknight.