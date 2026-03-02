Remove Fat From Ground Beef In Seconds With This Easy Trick

Ground beef can have a very high fat content, with one of the most common lean points being 70/30 — that's 30% fat! We might buy high-fat cuts over leaner cuts because they're on sale or because they'll make nice juicy burgers. But not every meal will benefit from quite that much fat. If you're not using the best fat ratio for ground beef, and the fat starts to melt and pool in the pan when you're cooking it, how should you get rid of it?

The easiest trick is to use paper towels to soak up the excess liquid. Using a pair of tongs to hold the towel, you can quickly soak up as much or as little fat as you want without making a mess or removing the meat from the pan. To avoid touching the meat and risking some of it sticking to the towel, gather the meat to one side and then tilt the pan so the liquid runs to the opposite side. Thicker paper towels work the best, but anything will do in a pinch. Once you're done, all you need to do is get the paper towel in the bin. If it's literally dripping, it might be easier to grab some Tupperware to deposit the towel in (especially if you'll be using more than one piece), and then you can tip everything into the bin when you're done, completely mess-free.