For The Juiciest Burger Of Your Life, Add This Grated Ingredient To The Ground Beef

The best burgers tend to be savory, meaty, and most of all, juicy. There are plenty of tips to get the juiciest burgers you've ever tasted out there, but we have one more that involves a rather unexpected ingredient. Potatoes will give your burgers plenty of juiciness without spoiling the flavor. All you have to do is grate them into the meat itself.

It might sound like a sin to beef burger purists, but it really does work. To perform this simple hack, finely grate your potatoes and squeeze out excess water so they won't make the burgers soggy. Select some good quality ground beef, and mix in any seasonings, egg, marinades, or breadcrumbs you usually add. Then, mix in about 1 medium grated russet potato for every pound of ground beef. You can also add tomato paste for an extra juicy flavor bomb burger as you mix in the potatoes. Combine everything thoroughly and shape into patties. Grill the patties on both sides in butter or oil until they are browned and cooked through. You can also air fry them if you prefer. Then, top it with all the usual fixings on a bun and enjoy with condiments of your choosing.

The resulting burgers are incredibly moist with some added texture. The potatoes provide a little bit of crunch to the exterior of the patty, as well. This is especially helpful if you're working with lean meat or are trying to stretch your ground beef into more servings. There are a few important reasons as to why this hack is effective, and it has to do with the nature of potatoes themselves.