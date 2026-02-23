The Under-$50 Juicer Coming To Aldi Is An Absolute Steal

Juicing has been around since the first person (or other primate) thought to extract the liquid from an orange or other suitably squeezable fruit. As a trend, however, it really kicked off in the 1990s, aka the juice bar era. (Princess Diana was a famous juicing fan back in the day.) Well, like all things '90s, juicing is back, and Aldi is on top of the trend — and also on-brand, since the juicer that can be found in the February 25 to March 3, 2026 Aisle of Shame is also quite cheap, as these gadgets go.

The Ambiano Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Juicer Extractor has an 800-watt motor with two speed settings, comes with a measuring cup and cleaning brush, and is priced at $39.99. There's also an Ambiano Cold Press Juicer in an attractive pale green shade that is sold for the same price. Since some juicers can cost hundreds of dollars, an entry-level model for under 40 bucks isn't bad at all. If you've been thinking about giving juicing a try — or want to start doing it again but can't remember the spot in the basement where your long-forgotten juicer currently gathers dust — you might want to swing by Aldi this week to pick one up. (Not before Wednesday, February 25, though, since that's when these new finds are scheduled to arrive.)