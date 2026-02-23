The Under-$50 Juicer Coming To Aldi Is An Absolute Steal
Juicing has been around since the first person (or other primate) thought to extract the liquid from an orange or other suitably squeezable fruit. As a trend, however, it really kicked off in the 1990s, aka the juice bar era. (Princess Diana was a famous juicing fan back in the day.) Well, like all things '90s, juicing is back, and Aldi is on top of the trend — and also on-brand, since the juicer that can be found in the February 25 to March 3, 2026 Aisle of Shame is also quite cheap, as these gadgets go.
The Ambiano Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Juicer Extractor has an 800-watt motor with two speed settings, comes with a measuring cup and cleaning brush, and is priced at $39.99. There's also an Ambiano Cold Press Juicer in an attractive pale green shade that is sold for the same price. Since some juicers can cost hundreds of dollars, an entry-level model for under 40 bucks isn't bad at all. If you've been thinking about giving juicing a try — or want to start doing it again but can't remember the spot in the basement where your long-forgotten juicer currently gathers dust — you might want to swing by Aldi this week to pick one up. (Not before Wednesday, February 25, though, since that's when these new finds are scheduled to arrive.)
What could you do with such a juicer?
Perhaps you're still on the fence about this purchase. The $39.99 price tag is a great deal on this sort of appliance, but it's still a fair chunk of change that could buy you a (small) cartful of other Aldi items. A juicer may also not be an absolute kitchen essential like a fridge, stove, or microwave, but it's also a nice-to-have appliance, particularly one priced like the Ambiano models.
One great thing about a juicer is that it lets you easily make use of a surplus of produce, should you be an enthusiastic gardener or someone who can't pass up a bargain at the farmer's market. A bushel of apples? No problemo. This equates to about 120 apples, and a dozen apples nets you about a quart of juice. That means that when you juice all 120, you'll only need to find fridge space for two and a half gallon jugs of juice.
Even if you're not a big juice drinker, you can always liquidate your soon-to-expire produce, and then use it to make soups, stews, sauces, or any other recipe that calls for adding either water or broth. You might also like to try juicing sweet potatoes and using the output in a delicious sweet potato latte.