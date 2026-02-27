The Worst Store-Bought Barbecue Sauces Contain This Red Flag Ingredient

Bottled barbecue sauce can be a great way to add a punch of sweet, complex flavor to anything you roast, grill, or bake. But not all of them are made equally, as evidenced by our ranking of popular store-bought barbecue sauce. We wanted some expert advice as to what to look for when buying BBQ sauce off the shelf. Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell, son of legendary Hall of Fame pitmaster Ed Mitchell and co-founder of True Made Foods, gave us pointers on which ingredient to look out for while picking one.

According to Mitchell, high-fructose corn syrup is added to cheaply sweeten sauces and improve shelf stability, and there are multiple reasons to be wary of it. First of all, he said, "It burns. If heated to anywhere near 200 degrees Fahrenheit, high-fructose corn syrup will rapidly dehydrate, caramelize, and burn. For context, water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and as the water evaporates, the sugar will quickly exceed that temperature and burn." He also cautioned that sauces containing high amounts of cane sugar or molasses run the risk of burning as well.

"Many pitmasters think it is 'safe' then to douse their BBQ in sugar, because most smoking techniques cook at 215 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. However, that is the general temp of the air in the smoker. The surface temp of the meat can vary widely, and the sugar in BBQ sauce often gets hotter from being on the meat surface and will burn," said Mitchell.