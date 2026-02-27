How Bourbon Chicken Became The Mall Food Court Staple We Know And Love

The food court is the heart (or at the very least, the stomach) of any good shopping mall. You can get buttery Auntie Anne's pretzels, crispy corn dogs (from Wienerschnitzel or Hot Dog on a Stick, if not the nearly-vanished Corn Dog 7), and, of course, sweet and savory Chinese food — like the bourbon chicken you get in Styrofoam containers or skewered on sampling toothpicks. But where it did come from exactly? No one really knows for sure, but some people say it came from, of all places, New Orleans.

It may not surprise you to know that something called bourbon chicken isn't exactly an authentic Chinese recipe — it has that in common with Panda Express' dark-meat orange chicken, among many other takeout staples — but it's still a surprise to hear it might come from the Big Easy. The story goes that it originated from the famous Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, where a chef at a Chinese restaurant found a way to combine umami-heavy Asian flavors with the garlic and pepper of Cajun cuisine. Despite its name, one ingredient you won't find in most recipes is actual bourbon. Although there are some recipes floating around online that call for it, the kind you buy from the mall food court almost certainly doesn't. (Not unless it's a really fancy mall food court, anyway.)