Don't Settle For Tails, At Aldi You Can Get A Whole Lobster (Cooked)

Aldi has you covered for elegant eats that are easy to make, like frozen crab cakes, artichoke-stuffed chicken, and microwavable crepes. There's also lobster for sale in all kinds of ways, from the lobster ravioli that customers are split on to a two-pack of frozen tails, but you really should go for something else if you're looking to elevate seafood night. Customers have discovered that you can buy a cooked-then-frozen whole lobster at Aldi, and reviews say it's pretty good if you can get over the fact that it comes in the kind of box you'd find for ice cream sandwiches.

SeaMazz Whole Cooked Lobster at Aldi sell for $13 (price may vary), and you get everything – tail to claw. Each box contains one North Atlantic lobster wrapped in a sealed plastic bag. It'll last about a year in the freezer, too, so a stockpile of these boxed lobsters could be a convenient way to get a quick seafood meal on the table any night of the week. Plan ahead at least a day, however, since shoppers say you should thaw the lobster first. One Redditor said: "I've bought it a few times over the last couple of years. I thaw it in the fridge for a day then steam it in a steamer basket for [eight minutes]."