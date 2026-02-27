Don't Settle For Tails, At Aldi You Can Get A Whole Lobster (Cooked)
Aldi has you covered for elegant eats that are easy to make, like frozen crab cakes, artichoke-stuffed chicken, and microwavable crepes. There's also lobster for sale in all kinds of ways, from the lobster ravioli that customers are split on to a two-pack of frozen tails, but you really should go for something else if you're looking to elevate seafood night. Customers have discovered that you can buy a cooked-then-frozen whole lobster at Aldi, and reviews say it's pretty good if you can get over the fact that it comes in the kind of box you'd find for ice cream sandwiches.
SeaMazz Whole Cooked Lobster at Aldi sell for $13 (price may vary), and you get everything – tail to claw. Each box contains one North Atlantic lobster wrapped in a sealed plastic bag. It'll last about a year in the freezer, too, so a stockpile of these boxed lobsters could be a convenient way to get a quick seafood meal on the table any night of the week. Plan ahead at least a day, however, since shoppers say you should thaw the lobster first. One Redditor said: "I've bought it a few times over the last couple of years. I thaw it in the fridge for a day then steam it in a steamer basket for [eight minutes]."
How Aldi shoppers are preparing whole, cooked lobster
Steamed lobster is just one of many ways to turn SeaMazz Whole Cooked Lobster at Aldi into dinner. It's a great starting point when combined with melted garlic butter (use a rolling pin to get the meat out of the legs). These frozen lobsters are also a great secret ingredient in lobster bisque because the shells will add even more flavor to the lobster stock. Throw a seafood boil together in a flash if you have a few of them stockpiled in the freezer and use the meat for all kinds of salads and sides, like lobster macaroni and cheese.
Several Aldi shoppers said they were careful to warm the thawed lobster because it's already cooked. Once thawed, it just needs to be brought to serving temperature without crossing the line into overcooked, rubbery, and unappetizing. Most reviews suggest steaming the lobsters, but others use heating methods like a quick blanch in boiling water. "You could probably microwave or steam it but I'd break it apart first," one Redditor said. "No matter how you heat it you have to toe the line between heating it up and actually cooking it."