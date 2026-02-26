Enjoy Extra Crispy Costco Food Court Pizza With This Simple Request

Customers may swear that Costco's single pizza slices are superior to whole pies, but Costco's pizza in general is much more beloved for its price point than its quality. Ranked among Costco's food court items, the pizza is substantial and yet decidedly chewy by common pizza standards. If you just need something to eat and you're not picky, then it's fine. But is there any strategy for making the pizza slightly more crisp and solid? Indeed, there is. Slightly less well-known among those Costco food court secrets involving secret menus and regional items is one trick which should apply to plenty of food courts besides just Costco.

If the pizza is too chewy for your tastes, then all you have to do is ask for it "well done" or "extra crispy" when you're ordering at the counter, or even ask them to cook it twice. All three options will likely lead to the pizza sitting in the food court oven for about twice as long, adding that crunch you may feel is missing from the normally soft slices. Keep in mind that you shouldn't do this if Costco's food court is especially busy. Asking to cook pizza for longer will take up precious oven space if there are lots of customers ordering, so the employees may be less willing (or completely unable) to accommodate your request.