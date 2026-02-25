I'm Not Usually Into Beach Clubs, But This Caribbean Spot's Food Won Me Over
Beach clubs aren't typically my thing. They often try way too hard to be trendy, and the food can be expensive but mediocre. Many seem to take the philosophy of doing the bare minimum because they know that guests are likely tourists who will never come back. Since you often have no other food options, you're stuck paying a premium price for an underwhelming meal. Thankfully, that's not always the case. On a recent trip to St. Maarten in the Dutch Caribbean, Babacool Beach Club proved that you can have your beach chair and eat well, too.
Opened in August of last year, Babacool seemed promising from the start. Rather than cutting corners on food, the beach club recruited Chef Jérôme Ferrer, who boasts a Michelin star for his Europea restaurant in Montreal, Canada. He is the only chef on the Dutch side (the island is split into Dutch Sint Maarten and French Saint Martin) to currently hold the honor.
While some beach clubs' decor can be borderline cheesy, Babacool's pink-and-white theme contrasted beautifully with the deep blue of the Caribbean Sea. Staring out into the horizon, we could see Saba, another Dutch Caribbean island. The views were magnificent, but what really won me over was the quality of the food. I ordered a tuna combo that included both fresh sashimi slices topped with chili peppers and crunchy seared slices with cilantro and lime. The hot and cold contrast paired perfectly with chilled glasses of French rosé wine.
Other standout dishes at Babacool
I wasn't the only one who was impressed with Babacool's food. Everyone in my group was happy with what they ordered. It seems as if you can't really go wrong with anything on the menu, but certain dishes stand out. The chef's signature surf 'n turf is an excellent take on this beloved classic. It serves grilled Angus beef tenderloin and half a roasted lobster tail doused with light candied lemon cream, and a side of smoked garlic butter mashed potatoes. Although my delicious order isn't on the menu anymore, the crunchy bluefin tuna tataki with a wasabi crust and black sesame guacamole sounds like a tasty alternative. Vegetarians can order watermelon sashimi, which is marinated with citrus juices and sprinkled with sesame seeds. There is also a fixed-price menu that offers a starter, main dish, and dessert for $70.
Babacool does better than most beach clubs in the drinks department as well. I tend to stick with beer when visiting beach clubs because their wine is often just passable and their cocktails are overly sweet. Here, you can get a wide variety of good-quality liquors, including different types of Caribbean rums. The wine list is good enough to have the stamp of approval of a French Michelin-starred chef. There are plenty of great choices of reds, whites, and Champagnes. If you're like me and think that we should all drink more rosé, you'll be more than happy with the available options.