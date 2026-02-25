I'm Not Usually Into Beach Clubs, But This Caribbean Spot's Food Won Me Over

Beach clubs aren't typically my thing. They often try way too hard to be trendy, and the food can be expensive but mediocre. Many seem to take the philosophy of doing the bare minimum because they know that guests are likely tourists who will never come back. Since you often have no other food options, you're stuck paying a premium price for an underwhelming meal. Thankfully, that's not always the case. On a recent trip to St. Maarten in the Dutch Caribbean, Babacool Beach Club proved that you can have your beach chair and eat well, too.

Opened in August of last year, Babacool seemed promising from the start. Rather than cutting corners on food, the beach club recruited Chef Jérôme Ferrer, who boasts a Michelin star for his Europea restaurant in Montreal, Canada. He is the only chef on the Dutch side (the island is split into Dutch Sint Maarten and French Saint Martin) to currently hold the honor.

While some beach clubs' decor can be borderline cheesy, Babacool's pink-and-white theme contrasted beautifully with the deep blue of the Caribbean Sea. Staring out into the horizon, we could see Saba, another Dutch Caribbean island. The views were magnificent, but what really won me over was the quality of the food. I ordered a tuna combo that included both fresh sashimi slices topped with chili peppers and crunchy seared slices with cilantro and lime. The hot and cold contrast paired perfectly with chilled glasses of French rosé wine.