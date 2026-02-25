Ree Drummond's Boozy Secret For A Better Pot Roast

Lots of pot roast recipes call for nothing more than the basics: aromatics, stock, hearty vegetables, herbs, and one of the best cuts of meat for pot roast. Perhaps a packet of soup mix, some smoky bacon, or red wine would also be among the ingredients. But Ree Drummond likes to add a unique boozy touch: whiskey.

Drummond is a fan of the spirit, having used it in recipes for glazed carrots, the brine and gravy for a whole roasted turkey, barbecue sliders, and even a maple cream sauce which she loves to drizzle over pecan pie. Why not add whiskey to a good old pot roast as well? It adds depth and smokiness while also bringing a fiery zip that lifts all of the warm, savory flavors in the dish.

Drummond's recipe is fairly straightforward. For a 3- to 5-pound chuck roast, she adds 1 cup of whiskey to the pot after searing the beef, browning some aromatics, and sizzling the tomato paste. She advises switching off the stove burner for this step to avoid accidentally lighting the contents of the pot on fire. Beef stock and sprigs of fresh thyme and rosemary complete the base, and she cooks everything together in a covered pot in the oven for several hours.