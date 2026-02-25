The Rude Behavior Martha Stewart Better Never Catch You Doing At The Dinner Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If, by any luck, you get invited to one of Martha Stewart's soirees or dinner parties, you should come prepared or at least know what to expect, considering you will be in the presence of a legendary hostess. Aside from Stewart not serving snacks at her parties and refusing to allow certain store-bought items at dinner, she also has a rule about using phones at the table.

Should you bring your device with you to her bash, be sure she doesn't see you hogging the screen at the dinner table. After all, she has voiced her aversion to guests paying more attention to their phones than to the party. "At private homes, I think it's rude to whip out your phone and start talking on it," she told Town & Country. She's not a big fan of texting either, so it's safe to say that typing away would be considered uncouth as well, though she's fine with guests snapping a few photos.

She's much more forgiving about phone usage at big gatherings and public events, however. "When I'm on a dais for an award ceremony or something, everybody's on their phone under the tablecloth because they have things to do," she said (per Town & Country).