The Rude Behavior Martha Stewart Better Never Catch You Doing At The Dinner Table
If, by any luck, you get invited to one of Martha Stewart's soirees or dinner parties, you should come prepared or at least know what to expect, considering you will be in the presence of a legendary hostess. Aside from Stewart not serving snacks at her parties and refusing to allow certain store-bought items at dinner, she also has a rule about using phones at the table.
Should you bring your device with you to her bash, be sure she doesn't see you hogging the screen at the dinner table. After all, she has voiced her aversion to guests paying more attention to their phones than to the party. "At private homes, I think it's rude to whip out your phone and start talking on it," she told Town & Country. She's not a big fan of texting either, so it's safe to say that typing away would be considered uncouth as well, though she's fine with guests snapping a few photos.
She's much more forgiving about phone usage at big gatherings and public events, however. "When I'm on a dais for an award ceremony or something, everybody's on their phone under the tablecloth because they have things to do," she said (per Town & Country).
How Martha Stewart keeps her guests engaged
The thing is, Martha Stewart hosts such a good party, you won't even feel the need to take out your phone. "Oh, at my table? That rarely happens," she told Town & Country. The simple ways Stewart elevates any party do not feel simple at all when you see how meticulously she curates everything.
This comes as no surprise, considering she has authored incredibly successful books about throwing parties, like "Entertaining" (published in 1982), "Great Parties" (1997), and "Martha's Entertaining: A Year of Celebrations" (2011). In her books, shows, and articles, she breaks down many ways of entertaining guests at the table. From preparing thoughtful, seasonal menus to decorating the venue with a myriad of colors and textures to even providing games to enjoy while waiting for the food, she has thought through just about every aspect of the party. Her many useful tips and tricks make everyone who's attending feel well cared for from start to finish.
Also worth noting is how Stewart has different sub-guides for every type or occasion. She doesn't have a one-size-fits-all solution for parties, as she prefers working along a theme for different gatherings. For instance, her summer party rulebook includes preparing dishes with fresh ingredients, firing up the grill, and organizing yard games. Meanwhile, her garden tea parties are not complete without a proper teapot and cup set and crustless sandwiches. As for birthdays, Stewart finds personalized invitations and decorations to be unforgettable.