The Keepsake Guy Fieri Saved From His Late Friend Carl 'The Cuban' Ruiz

We know Guy Fieri for his loud personality and his signature, bleach-blonde spiky hair. We also know his go-to Ohio restaurant and his favorite Italian liquor. But there's a side to Fieri that many of us don't know or rarely see, which is that he's a loving friend to the people who are dear to him. A proof of this is how much he cherishes his pal, chef Carl "The Cuban" Ruiz, even after the latter's passing. Guy Fieri keeps one of Ruiz's personal belongings as a keepsake — a long, faux fur leopard print coat. On the late chef's sixth death anniversary, Fieri paid tribute to him by recreating an iconic pose while wearing the garment.

In an Instagram post dated September 21, 2025, the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" host shared a photo of himself wearing the stylish fur coat, a ball cap, and large glasses stretching his arms out wide and sporting a cigarette in his mouth. This is accompanied by another photo showing the inspiration for his snap. In the second photo, Ruiz, who died in his sleep in 2019, rocks a similar pose in the same coat while wearing a ball cap and glasses while puffing a cigar. "I miss you so much my brother Chef Carl. You cooked, you laughed, you lit up the world. You are one of a kind. RIP the Cuban," Fieri captioned the post.