This Iconic Restaurant In Lima, Peru Serves Some Of The Best Seafood I've Ever Had
I recently traveled to Lima, Peru, for a wedding. Celebrating love was my priority, of course, but food was my second reason for visiting the capital. From cow heart to Chinese-Peruvian chifa duck, and potato-based causa, everything I ate was absolutely delicious. If I had to choose my favorite meal of the entire trip, however, I'd probably go with lunch at La Mar.
This Peruvian seafood restaurant by the acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio is world-renowned. It even earned 26th place on the 2025 Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list. Rather than being stuffy and pretentious, La Mar is friendly and welcoming. Its cane-covered ceiling lets the sun shine through the multicolored fish figures hanging from above, creating a light and airy atmosphere that instantly makes you feel relaxed. As you sit down, you're treated to an assortment of fresh potato chips.
Drawing from the different international cuisines that influence Peruvian gastronomy, La Mar's extensive menu includes a variety of fish, sushi, grilled meats, and deep-fried dishes. Our first focus was ceviche, which made for a perfect summer lunch. Although we'd already tried the dish in different spots, the restaurant stood out with its varied offerings. We got four ceviches from different regions, excited to compare their ingredients, styles, and flavors. I recommend ordering as many as possible, though if you have to choose one, make it the flavorful mantaro, whose wonderfully thick leche de tigre sauce has artichokes. The northern-style ceviche with blood clams and yuca also stood out.
Other noteworthy items at La Mar
Lima's La Mar, helmed by corporate chef Anthony Vásquez, is an ode to the city's greatest natural asset: the Pacific Ocean. Eager to try a few more dishes, we got the chicharron fiesta (with grilled breaded squid, octopus, prawn tails, and silverside fish), and the exquisite braised octopus made with huancaina sauce and chimichurri. Our final savory dish was a delicately balanced crab drowned in sauce and topped with cilantro for freshness. Since there is always room for dessert, we indulged in a mousse made with chocolate and lucuma, a creamy Andean fruit. Served on hollowed-out cacao husks, the mousse is sprinkled with cacao nibs and quinoa coated in caramelized sugar. Our lunch stretched out over four blissful hours in which we never once checked the time.
We couldn't go to La Mar and not order a pisco sour, Peru's signature cocktail. (Sorry Chile, Pisco is Peruvian.) The restaurant served one of the best takes on the drink that we tried during our week-long trip, making it refreshing rather than overly sweet. I also loved the crisp, subtle Raíces Negras rosé — the first Peruvian wine I'd ever tried.
If you can't make it to Peru's thrilling capital for a seafood feast, La Mar has several locations around the world. Stateside, you'll find the restaurant in Bellevue, Washington, and San Francisco. The Miami location is moving and is set to open in the Brickell neighborhood later this year.