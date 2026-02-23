The Specific Cut Of Meat Raising Cane's Uses For Its Famous Chicken Fingers

You pretty much go to Raising Cane's for one thing, its chicken fingers. They're the star of the show. These freshly-fried chicken strips have been a huge success over the years, to the point where its CEO has become one of the richest people on earth. The strips themselves involve whole cuts of white meat, but that doesn't mean they're just any part of the chicken breast. The cut is specifically the chicken breast tenderloin, which is a portion of the breast meat that's located on the bottom of each chicken breast.

They're elongated and thin, hence the signature chicken finger shape, and the meat itself cooks quickly thanks to the fact they're relatively small. Chicken tenderloin is the most ideal cut for chicken tenders because they come in the perfect size for cooking (no trimming necessary) and their texture is, well, tender. Since it's chicken, you know it'll eventually take well to dipping sauces, too. And at this point, you probably know everyone loves Raising Cane's sauce to the point of obsession.