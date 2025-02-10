Does Anyone Know Who Invented The Chicken Finger?

You know them. Your five-year-old cousin knows them. Your waitress at Applebee's knows them. Raising Cane's tycoon Todd Graves knows them. Dip it in ketchup, dip it in ranch, dip it in hot sauce. Call it a chicken finger, a chicken tender, or a chicken strip, even though those are technically three different things. (Chicken tenders are cut from the chicken tenderloin, chicken fingers come from the chicken breast, and chicken strips can be a combination of multiple chicken parts.) The chicken finger is an American institution, a lifeline for picky eaters, and one of the most eminently dippable foodstuffs in creation. (You can find our frozen tender ranking here.) But, where did they come from?

As is often the case with food origin stories (see also: onion rings), there's no one straight answer. The most commonly cited birthplace of the chicken tender is the Puritan Backroom, a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, that really doesn't sound like the sort of place that would invent the chicken tender. (Puritans weren't exactly known for their love of fun little dippables.)

The story goes that in 1974, the Puritan Backroom's Charlie Pappas began to take chicken trimmings, bread them, and fry them, marking the birth of the tender as we know it today. (The restaurant prefers "tenders" to "fingers," as chickens don't have fingers.) The mayor of Manchester, Joyce Craig, declared the city the "Chicken Tender Capital of the World" — and who are we to argue?