You're Using The Wrong Salt For Finishing Dishes — Here's The Best One

Using salt in a recipe is one of the most elementary things you'll need to do in a kitchen, but adding it to your dish as a garnish often requires a bit more context and foresight. Not all salts are created equal, and while many steaks are at their best when finished with seasoned salts, even unseasoned salts differ greatly when it comes to topping a dish. Generally speaking, the best choice for garnishing your food is a flaky sea salt, as this will provide the most flavor without overwhelming the dish's taste or texture.

We discussed why sea salt is a great garnish with Chef George Ryle of Swaledale Butchers. The chef gave us further insight into what separates sea salt from its many alternatives. "A good finishing salt is all about texture," Ryle began. "You want large, delicate flakes, pyramids or thin shards." The chef also noted that the crunch plays a big role in how the salt complements the food itself. "That brief crunch creates a little pop of salinity that lifts the food. It doesn't simply make everything taste salty," Ryle explained. "It adds contrast and sharpens flavor." This burst of flavor is a big reason why flaky sea salt works especially well for garnishing steak, but applies to other dishes like salads, roasted or baked vegetables, and even some desserts.