The Oldest Butter Ever Eaten Was Churned And Buried Before The Birth Of Cleopatra

Ahh, the wonders of modern refrigeration! It's easy to take for granted, but the ability to safely store perishable food to help it last longer was by no means guaranteed throughout history. In the days before refrigeration, what could you do to preserve that tasty butter you worked so hard to churn? Well, if you lived in ancient Ireland within walking distance of a bog, you could drop that bad boy right in there and keep it (mostly) preserved for thousands of years. In fact, Irish bog butter was churned and preserved before Cleopatra was even born — and, shockingly, it's often still edible when retrieved.

There are plenty of stories of Irish peat workers discovering bog butter, wrapped in hay or preserved in ancient barrels and stored in the bog for centuries. But only a couple, Morris Lane and his son Connor, have shared the 3,000-year-old delicacy they discovered with Andrew Zimmern of "Bizarre Foods" fame. Zimmern, ascertaining it as butter made from goat's milk (which can also boost your baked goods), described tasting "spoilage and a lot of funk" as well as a "corpse-ish" flavor. Despite the unsavory descriptors, however, he seemed tickled pink by the whole experience, giddy at the chance to try something this singular.