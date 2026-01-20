Give Baked Goods A Tangy Upgrade With This Type Of Butter

The best recipes for sweet and savory baked goods often feature an ingredient or technique that sets them apart from the rest — a secret addition, an extra step, or a je ne sais quoi that keeps you going back for bite after bite. Swapping out butter made from cow's milk for goat's milk is one such simple change that can transform your baked goods recipe.

Lindsey Chastain, writer and homesteader behind The Waddle and Cluck, is a fan of using goat butter in her baking because of the unique tasting notes it brings to the table. "It's more like a cultured butter than what you generally buy at the grocery store," Chastain told The Takeout. "It's a clean, tangy flavor." According to Chastain, the butter has a milder flavor than goat cheese, so it's not as gamey. It also has a lighter color — goat butter is nearly white rather than yellow.