How To Easily Measure Sticky Ingredients Without Making A Mess

Syrups, honey, and nut butters can be a real pain in baking recipes. Measuring them precisely is important, since adding either too much or too little could have adverse effects on the finished product. At the same time, the effort it takes to scrape as much syrupy stuff out of your measuring cup as possible is frankly too much. And aside from the effort, there's always some amount left in the cup that's annoying to waste and leaves you worrying if it will make a difference in the final flavor.

Depending on the details of the recipe, however, there are different ways to combat this sticky issue. The catch-all approach is to coat your measuring cup with oil or cooking spray. If you set the cup down in the sink, you can spray it from a decent distance without oiling up your kitchen counter. With the slippery coating applied, your syrups and other sticky ingredients will slide out of the measuring cup thanks to this "greased" effect.

If the recipe calls for oil, measure it first, then use the lightly coated cup to measure the sticky ingredient. When a recipe calls for ½ a cup of oil and ½ a cup of honey that can be combined, you can measure them in the same cup.