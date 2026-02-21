Boston's Italian Food Tour That Promises The True Local Experience
If you want to get to the heart of Boston's North End, take a walking tour that combines two of the neighborhood's best features: rich history and Italian food. To hear a few inside stories about the block, take a tour with a local Italian named Anthony Gesualdi, a man born and raised in Little Italy and operator of Boston's "Politically Incorrect" North End Food Tours. For around $100 a person, Gesualdi takes guests on a three-hour walking tour that features local history, neighborhood tales, and a deep dive into affogato, cheese ravioli, and arancini. You'll take a bite out of a legendary Italian sub you need to try, and you'll visit a wine shop that's more than a century old to learn about types of Italian wines from the real experts.
On this food tour of Boston's Little Italy, you'll learn about history related to the Paul Revere House, Copp's Hill, and The Old North Church. There are also mob stories to be heard and many, many restaurants to visit. The consensus among guest reviews is that it's an authentic introduction to the neighborhood with a satisfying amount of food samplings. On Tripadvisor, one guest wrote, "You will not be hungry when the tour ends! Anthony was very engaging and entertaining."
Anthony Gesualdi's personality makes this Boston food tour stand out
Anthony Gesualdi's personality drives the whole tour, and he's a boisterous, friendly, and unfiltered fellow. Brace yourself for an Italian American experience filled with edgy language and stories that might contain a few racy bits. Basically, the "Politically Incorrect" food tour of Boston's North End isn't kid-friendly, and you should expect a proudly unfiltered experience. The company is up-front about its no-holds-barred style and even has a disclaimer on its booking page that says, "Minimum age [is] mature 13-year-olds. No whiny types. It's time for the adults to have some fun."
You'll also get the added benefit of a guide who speaks Italian and who has garnered a few stories from the old-timers in the neighborhood. You can find the best hole-in-the-wall Italian restaurants in every state with a quick online search, but guests say you get a true local experience with Boston's "Politically Incorrect" North End Food Tours. "Not only do you get to experience the exceptional food scene, but you also get the history of the neighborhood as told through Anthony's personal lens," shared one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The tour is not for sensitive people or children. Slash does tell you at the beginning you have 10 minutes to get a refund if you can't handle his humor. I thought it was a lot of fun with my friends, but I would not bring my parents," said another.