Boston's Italian Food Tour That Promises The True Local Experience

If you want to get to the heart of Boston's North End, take a walking tour that combines two of the neighborhood's best features: rich history and Italian food. To hear a few inside stories about the block, take a tour with a local Italian named Anthony Gesualdi, a man born and raised in Little Italy and operator of Boston's "Politically Incorrect" North End Food Tours. For around $100 a person, Gesualdi takes guests on a three-hour walking tour that features local history, neighborhood tales, and a deep dive into affogato, cheese ravioli, and arancini. You'll take a bite out of a legendary Italian sub you need to try, and you'll visit a wine shop that's more than a century old to learn about types of Italian wines from the real experts.

On this food tour of Boston's Little Italy, you'll learn about history related to the Paul Revere House, Copp's Hill, and The Old North Church. There are also mob stories to be heard and many, many restaurants to visit. The consensus among guest reviews is that it's an authentic introduction to the neighborhood with a satisfying amount of food samplings. On Tripadvisor, one guest wrote, "You will not be hungry when the tour ends! Anthony was very engaging and entertaining."