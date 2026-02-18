Gordon Ramsay Is Ready 'To Scream' Over This 2026 Food Trend
Gordon Ramsay is well-known for critiquing and lamenting dishes and food trends that fall short of using high-quality ingredients to their fullest. In fact, he made a career out of giving contestants on "Hell's Kitchen" (who notoriously had to deal with extreme conditions while filming) top-tier ingredients and seeing what they could do with them. However, Ramsay has found that even long-time restaurants often miss the mark with avocado. In particular, he takes issue with the growing reliance on smashed avocado instead of using the popular fruit more thoughtfully.
In an interview with Tasting Table, Ramsay called out the overuse of smashed avocado on restaurant menus as one of his biggest pet peeves in 2026. The celebrity chef was incredibly clear where he stood with the trend, saying one more mention of the ingredient would make him scream. "Do you have any idea how many ways you can make a delicious avocado?" Ramsay asked. "I had an avocado soup in Oaxaca a couple of months back, a beautiful chilled avocado soup with queso fresco and finished with a beautiful little pickled habanero, and it was exceptional. But if I still see this word 'smashed avocado,' honestly, it frustrates the hell out of me."
The ways Gordon Ramsay would rather you use an avocado
Gordon Ramsay owns more than 80 restaurants across the globe, giving him a sharp understanding of what separates a serviceable menu item from a truly exceptional one. For the British chef, there are many ways a restaurant can use avocados that easily surpass the all-too-common smashed version.
For example, Ramsay is known for being a big fan of avocado toast with crucial toppings like black sesame seeds, lemon zest, and chili flakes. His Spanish-style avocado toast includes chorizo and tomatoes for a bold, savory upgrade. He also uses avocado as a key ingredient for his own spin on dishes like gazpacho and chocolate mousse.
While many will argue that you need mashed avocado for guacamole, that preparation offers far more complexity and opportunity than the plain smashed version. The iconic dip features ingredients like citrus, spices, vegetables, and salt, while smashed avocado is traditionally lightly seasoned at most. In fact, Ramsay is a fan of guacamole, with several recipes of his own for the popular avocado-based dip, including one that pairs it with sweet potato chips.
