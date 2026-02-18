Gordon Ramsay Is Ready 'To Scream' Over This 2026 Food Trend

Gordon Ramsay is well-known for critiquing and lamenting dishes and food trends that fall short of using high-quality ingredients to their fullest. In fact, he made a career out of giving contestants on "Hell's Kitchen" (who notoriously had to deal with extreme conditions while filming) top-tier ingredients and seeing what they could do with them. However, Ramsay has found that even long-time restaurants often miss the mark with avocado. In particular, he takes issue with the growing reliance on smashed avocado instead of using the popular fruit more thoughtfully.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Ramsay called out the overuse of smashed avocado on restaurant menus as one of his biggest pet peeves in 2026. The celebrity chef was incredibly clear where he stood with the trend, saying one more mention of the ingredient would make him scream. "Do you have any idea how many ways you can make a delicious avocado?" Ramsay asked. "I had an avocado soup in Oaxaca a couple of months back, a beautiful chilled avocado soup with queso fresco and finished with a beautiful little pickled habanero, and it was exceptional. But if I still see this word 'smashed avocado,' honestly, it frustrates the hell out of me."