11 Unique Foods You Can Find In Greenland

The territory of Greenland might sound like a land fraught with lush green grasses in expansive fields, but the reality is quite different. With only approximately 20 percent of the island habitable, the rest of the space is enveloped in ice and snow, far too thick for sustainable communities. The climate features a long winter season lasting for eight months of the year (October to May) with a short-lived summer season (considered June to early September). With temperatures only reaching above freezing during the distinctive month of July, you may be starting to wonder what type of foods are commonly found on a Greenlandic plate.

The answer is that the need for survival in a cold arctic climate, combined with limited access to resources, has encouraged resourcefulness. Greenlanders forage from both the land and sea for nourishment, eating what can be found instead of the mass farming seen in other countries. Fishing and hunting during the summer months is a true requirement to ensure enough food is stocked to remain comfortable for the long winter season.

The extended winters also make preserving foods of great importance, often using the worldwide method of fermentation to complete this. Foods are also kept fresh through salting, using seal blubber, or drying. This combination of factors has led to the creation of several Greenlandic foods which may appear unique to those not from the island.