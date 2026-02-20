This Simple Pan Swap Will Seriously Upgrade Your Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese may very well be the most comforting of comfort foods. The creamy dairy goodness, tangy cheese, and filling pasta harmonize in a way that just oozes luxury. While it's easy to opt for boxed pasta with instant sauce, making it from scratch is extra decadent. However, the dirty dishes and prep steps can be prohibitive. Swapping out your cookware for a cast-iron pan, though, can ease these difficulties and lend a delicious and professional result.

To upgrade your mac and cheese using a cast-iron skillet, you'll first want to make the cheese sauce in the cast-iron pan. Then, add your cooked pasta to the cheese sauce and toss until it's fully coated. Once you've topped it with breadcrumbs or herbs if desired, place the skillet directly into a hot oven and cook until the top is crisped and golden brown. Once you remove it from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes before enjoying so the cheese sauce sets.

Classic three-cheese mac and cheese baked this way gets a crunchy, toasted top and crispy edges on the bottom and sides. You can serve it directly out of the cast iron, or cook individual mac and cheese portions in smaller cast-iron pans if you want a restaurant-like feel. Some say certain cast iron pans may impart a slight metallic flavor, so be sure you use a pan that's been properly cared for.