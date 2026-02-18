The Crunchy Southern Staple That Gets Even More Crunch With A Beer Addition

Cooking with beer is something that can be difficult to experiment with at first, but quickly pays dividends due to how much the ingredient can improve some of your favorite recipes. While there are many ways to cook with beer you've likely never even thought of, using it in the batter for fried foods is a surefire way to find success. When it comes to Southern dishes, there are few fried foods quite as iconic as hushpuppies, and the crispy fried cornmeal balls are as delicious as ever when made adding a splash of your favorite brew.

While it's hard to identify the exact date people started making the classic recipe we know as hushpuppies, its unique name dates back to at least 1927, when Georgians began using it for the food which had previously been known as red horse bread. Today, the simple yet delicious appetizer has several interesting variations, with the beer-battered one being arguably the crispiest and most delicious. We spoke to Chef Josh Taylor — the owner of Lost Isle in Johns Island, South Carolina — to get some insight into what makes beer so great for the dish. "Beer adds carbonation, which creates a lighter, crispier exterior when fried. It also helps with browning, giving hushpuppies better texture and color," Taylor explained. He went so far as to call the use of beer "a chef's kiss" when it comes to upgrading the delicious fried food.