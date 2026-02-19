Stop Adding Vegetables To Chili Until Taking This Quick Flavor-Infusing Step First

Chili is a dish that's all about maximizing flavor through the use of a multitude of ingredients, and while plenty of that flavor will come through as the stew cooks in the pot, you're missing out on an even better batch by not preparing your ingredients properly. Most will know that, of the many great ingredients that deserve to be in your chili, several are vegetables. When dealing with vegetables in particular, it's a great idea to saute them in a pan before adding them to the mix to elevate your chili's flavor to another level.

We spoke with Yasmin Henley, the head chef and recipe developer at By The Forkful, who explained why she sautes most of the vegetables she uses for chili. " ... I would always advise sauteing your veggies before simmering your chili," Henley revealed. "Sauteing your onions, peppers, and garlic massively helps to build that key foundational flavor for your chili."

Beyond just improving the individual taste of the veggies involved in the recipe, Henley said this step "also removes excess moisture so that the vegetables integrate beautifully into the chili rather than floating separately."