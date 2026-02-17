The Right Time To Add Canned Beans To Your Soup For The Best Flavor

Before adding canned beans to your soup or chili, a common question is whether you should rinse or drain the beans. Christine Pittman says draining and rinsing beans provides a cleaner-tasting broth, along with less salt added. However, if you're using a can of low-sodium beans or you didn't add salt as one of your ingredients, you can simply drain the beans and dump them into your soup. (If you do, though, be sure to save your bean water to make aquafaba.)

Of course, as soup is already liquidy, it should be able to absorb a few ounces more without impacting the final product. This means that you probably don't need to drain the beans at all if you'd prefer to skip a step. By adding the beans along with their liquid, you'll also retain the nutrients like protein and fiber that might otherwise be washed down the drain. Pouring the entire can of beans in your soup also adds body and richness, Pittman says.