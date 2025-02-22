The Pantry Staple That Makes Soup Creamier Without Any Cream

Have you ever taken a sip of soup so velvety smooth you assumed it had to be loaded with heavy cream? Well, maybe the secret ingredient was actually beans. Yes, humble, budget-friendly, protein-packed beans can work culinary magic. They can add luscious texture without a touch of cream and great body without any fancy techniques. They also don't overpower the soup's flavor. While other methods like using a roux or cornstarch slurry can also help with thickening, beans stand out for their nutritional value and easy integration into a variety of soups. They have a pleasant flavor, make soup richer, and add a natural silkiness.

White beans are great because of their neutral color and mild taste, but you can use whatever makes the most sense for your recipe. You can also achieve a similar effect with lentils, chickpeas, or pinto beans, each adding a slightly different flavor and texture to your soup. Black bean soup gets an even deeper texture when a portion of the beans are blended and mixed back in, and for those who love a good chili, the best beans for chili can also serve as a thickening agent. Tomato, minestrone, chicken and rice, potato, and easy copycat Panera broccoli cheddar soup can all be made creamier by incorporating a bean puree.