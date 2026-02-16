Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A New Stove At Costco

Costco is one of the best places to buy everything from milk to MacBooks, so it stands to reason that the store would sell solid kitchen appliances, too. Add the megaretailer's 2-year warranties and free installation, and buying your next kitchen range from Costco seems like a no-brainer. Consider weighing other options, though: Large appliance purchases don't always live up to the store's standard of stellar service.

Buying large appliances from Costco isn't a bad decision per se. For example, there are both pros and cons of buying a refrigerator from Costco, and it's certainly a more reliable source than Craigslist. However, you might be able to get a wider selection — and better service — from other retailers.

Costco's website offers more options than you'd find in stores, but the selection is still relatively scant. That's by design: Costco stocks a few high-quality products to make decisions easier on customers. You'll find what you're looking for if you want a standard workhorse stove but not if you need something niche.

Costco's appliance delivery services have left some customers frustrated, too. Historically, the retailer hired third-party contractors to install appliances, which led to inconsistent service and standards. Plus, deliveries could be achingly slow. Some customers say you should skip Costco when you need fast delivery on appliances.

Costco acquired its own logistics business in 2020. By 2022, Costco Logistics was fulfilling 85% of big and bulky deliveries in the United States (via Supply Chain Dive). While standards seem to have improved, customers complain that deliveries are still hit-or-miss.