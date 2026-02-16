Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A New Stove At Costco
Costco is one of the best places to buy everything from milk to MacBooks, so it stands to reason that the store would sell solid kitchen appliances, too. Add the megaretailer's 2-year warranties and free installation, and buying your next kitchen range from Costco seems like a no-brainer. Consider weighing other options, though: Large appliance purchases don't always live up to the store's standard of stellar service.
Buying large appliances from Costco isn't a bad decision per se. For example, there are both pros and cons of buying a refrigerator from Costco, and it's certainly a more reliable source than Craigslist. However, you might be able to get a wider selection — and better service — from other retailers.
Costco's website offers more options than you'd find in stores, but the selection is still relatively scant. That's by design: Costco stocks a few high-quality products to make decisions easier on customers. You'll find what you're looking for if you want a standard workhorse stove but not if you need something niche.
Costco's appliance delivery services have left some customers frustrated, too. Historically, the retailer hired third-party contractors to install appliances, which led to inconsistent service and standards. Plus, deliveries could be achingly slow. Some customers say you should skip Costco when you need fast delivery on appliances.
Costco acquired its own logistics business in 2020. By 2022, Costco Logistics was fulfilling 85% of big and bulky deliveries in the United States (via Supply Chain Dive). While standards seem to have improved, customers complain that deliveries are still hit-or-miss.
Costco's appliance delivery is improving but still needs work
Rather than shopping at a Costco Business Center or a regular warehouse, customers are buying more big appliances online. According to Supply Chain Dive, Costco's big-and-bulky deliveries went up 29% between 2023 and 2024. The retailer has been working on streamlining the delivery process since establishing Costco Logistics, and it has paid off. "We are now able to predeploy things around the U.S. and have deliveries made in four days, which a couple of years ago would have taken us two weeks," CEO Ron Vachris said in a December 2024 earnings call (per Supply Chain Dive).
Costco still uses some third-party contractors, though. In 2025, one Florida family accrued $300,000 in damages after a Costco fridge installation went awry. The private contractor that Costco hired to do the installation damaged a water line, flooding the family's home. According to News4JAX, adjusters expected total damages to reach $700,000. While Costco installers can typically hook up your gas, your state or municipality might require special fees or licenses. Costco doesn't necessarily tell customers about local regulations, so check beforehand. You could end up with a non-functional range until you can get someone else to do the install.
According to one Redditor, you should skip Costco in favor of specialized spots. Appliance retailers are better equipped to help with tricky installations. "Ask if they have their own delivery team. Ask about service. Ask who to call when you need help," they added.