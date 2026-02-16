How Walmart's Low Prices Ended Up Benefiting Whole Foods

Yes, you read that correctly: Walmart, known for its "Everyday Low Prices," influenced Whole Foods Market, the supermarket company which earned the unflattering nickname "Whole Paycheck" due to its not-so-low prices. At least, that's what Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey said in a recent episode of David Senra's self-titled podcast.

According to Mackey, the connection began in the late '80s, when Walmart started selling groceries at lower prices than its mainstream competitors. He explained that other grocery chains made a significant mistake by attempting to compete with Walmart's low price by prioritizing cost-cutting measures, such as using cheap lighting and employing minimal labor. As a result, the overall shopping experience in these stores suffered. "And Whole Foods, we just were going in this different direction," stated Mackey. He knew Whole Foods couldn't compete with Walmart on price. Instead, it leaned on its own: quality, service, and a diverse array of product offerings.

As a result, many middle- to upper-middle-class shoppers, and women in particular, turned to Whole Foods for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience they couldn't get at other grocery stores. "They wanted to come into a store that was pretty, that was beautiful, with people that gave them good service, that took their groceries to their car, that was nice to them, that answered their questions," said Mackey. "And they didn't get the products that Whole Foods sold. But what they got was our produce was beautiful, and it tasted good." Ultimately, this selling strategy propelled Whole Foods Market's growth, leading to nationwide expansion and subsequent acquisition by Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion.