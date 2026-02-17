I'm A Former Server. Here's What Your Italian Restaurant Order Says About You

When you've been a server in an Italian restaurant, as I have, and when you're Italian-American, as I am, you wind up having strong opinions in the realm of dining out. Did I ask for these opinions? No. Are they conjured from within me anyway? Oh, yes. You can call it a gift, you can call it a curse, you can call it completely irrelevant. You'd be correct on all three. But they are there nonetheless, and they need an outlet.

So, what does your Italian restaurant order say about you, in my eyes? A whole helluva lot; more than I'm sure you even realize. For example, I know that if you walk into an upscale Italian eatery and ask the chef to make your pasta al dente, you probably have no idea that you're insulting said chef. Otherwise, you wouldn't even ask.

In short, you're being analyzed, either by the likes of me or your server — and the results are clear as day. Here, we look at some of the choices a patron can make in a ristorante, and how those define them as a human being — or okay, fine, as a diner. Sorry. Italians are dramatic.