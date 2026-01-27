The Only Salad Dressing Option You Should Ever Ask For At An Italian Restaurant

Lately, describing food as authentic has become a bit taboo. Culinary traditions are nuanced and complex; foods change over time and from person to person. Besides, inauthentic doesn't necessarily mean bad. Italian American food is a unique, respected cuisine in its own right, and Italian American restaurants have their place. But sometimes, you crave Italian food that tastes the way it does in Italy: simple, fresh, and lighter on the tomatoes, even when it comes to the salad.

So The Takeout asked Devin Sansone, executive chef at South Carolina's Abbracci Italian Cuisine & Cocktails, for tips on picking the best Italian-style dressing. Ironically, he recommended avoiding Italian dressing. "Italian dressing is found in some establishments, although not found in traditional Italian cuisine," he explained. " ... Italians don't eat 'Italian' dressing; it is more Italian-American."

Instead, Sansone suggested opting for a house dressing, commonly consisting of high-quality olive oil. "It is worth ordering because — [the] same as a family recipe — a restaurant's house dressing is unique and special to them," he said.