The Only Breakfast Buffet I've Ever Enjoyed Was At This Locally-Owned Mexican Resort

Bland breakfast buffets are the woe of my existence. Whenever I'm in a hotel that offers one, I usually skip it and wait for lunch. Thankfully, I didn't do this during my stay at Hacienda Encantada Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The prospect of drinking my coffee with views of the Sea of Cortez and the Gulf's famous arched rocks lured me to Las Marías restaurant. Brightly colored walls and tiled counters greeted me with homely warmth, and I was delighted to see that this wasn't a typical buffet. Although continental breakfast options were available, most of the food was proudly Mexican. I filled my plate with fresh fruit, sweet breads, refried beans, housemade salsas, machacas (shredded dry beef with scrambled eggs), and tasty chilaquiles, a staple Mexican breakfast dish. My taste buds couldn't have been happier.

"The heart of the buffet is rooted in local cuisine, allowing guests to enjoy something truly authentic rather than a generic hotel breakfast," Gabriel Ibarra Macías, sales and marketing director at Mexico Grand Hotels, told me over email. Ibarra Macías explained that the restaurant cooks many of the dishes in small batches to ensure freshness. He added, "We work closely with local suppliers and focus on seasonal ingredients, which helps maintain both quality and flavor across the buffet."

According to Ibarra Macías, the chilaquiles are very popular with other guests as well. (They're seriously good.) "Many guests also [like] our traditional Mexican coffee served in handcrafted clay mugs," he stated.