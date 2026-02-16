The Dishwasher Feature You Need To Prevent Thousands In Potential Damage
Kitchen appliance issues, such as an air fryer overheating or a fridge running too cold, need to be addressed quickly to prevent greater headaches over time. But if you notice your dishwasher is leaking, those problems may already be staring you in the face. Some issues that cause a dishwasher to leak can be fixed without calling a plumber, but the water damage may be significant. The best method to fix a problem is by preventing it from occurring in the first place, and purchasing a dishwasher with leak detection technology is one of the best ways to accomplish that.
Dishwashers with a leak detection feature can function in a couple of different ways. Sometimes it's simply a basin beneath the appliance that catches water before it hits your floor. That is ideal for small trickles, as the liquid will generally evaporate before the pan overflows. However, because that receptacle is slanted toward the front of the machine, you'll know right away if a leak is more significant because water will start to seep out from the front of the unit.
A fancier system will alert you that a leak has been detected. A sensor under the appliance spots moisture and displays a message on the machine indicating there is a problem. Some leak detection systems will also give you an audio alert by beeping, and the unit will shut down to prevent any further water from ruining your floors. That last feature is a lifesaver, considering how damaging a leaky dishwasher can be.
Water damage can cause a host of expensive problems
Water from a malfunctioning dishwasher often goes unnoticed until it becomes a problem that could set you back thousands of dollars. An obvious issue is water damage destroying your floor, but if the leak has been occurring for some time, subfloors, cabinets, and even walls could also be ravaged. Sometimes the destruction is so substantial that it can't be fixed, meaning you will have to gut out your kitchen. Not a cheap fix by any stretch of the imagination, and it can be completely avoided with a leak detection feature.
Another issue that can stem from water seeping out of your dishwasher is mold growth. The funky smell that accompanies mold is just one problem — it can also cause serious health issues, especially for folks who are immunocompromised. Making matters worse, mold tends to proliferate rapidly. If it gets out of hand, or it has set in under your floors, you'll need the assistance of a professional to remedy the problem.
The dishwasher itself could also become damaged. The electronic components inside the appliance could be rendered useless if they come into contact with water. You might be able to get them replaced, but if the damage is significant, your dishwasher might be toast. There's also the issue of increased water bills while leakage is ongoing. The good news is that many big-name brands like Whirlpool, Maytag, and Frigidaire offer leak detection on some of their models these days. It might cost more upfront, but it could save you thousands down the road.