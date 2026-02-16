The Dishwasher Feature You Need To Prevent Thousands In Potential Damage

Kitchen appliance issues, such as an air fryer overheating or a fridge running too cold, need to be addressed quickly to prevent greater headaches over time. But if you notice your dishwasher is leaking, those problems may already be staring you in the face. Some issues that cause a dishwasher to leak can be fixed without calling a plumber, but the water damage may be significant. The best method to fix a problem is by preventing it from occurring in the first place, and purchasing a dishwasher with leak detection technology is one of the best ways to accomplish that.

Dishwashers with a leak detection feature can function in a couple of different ways. Sometimes it's simply a basin beneath the appliance that catches water before it hits your floor. That is ideal for small trickles, as the liquid will generally evaporate before the pan overflows. However, because that receptacle is slanted toward the front of the machine, you'll know right away if a leak is more significant because water will start to seep out from the front of the unit.

A fancier system will alert you that a leak has been detected. A sensor under the appliance spots moisture and displays a message on the machine indicating there is a problem. Some leak detection systems will also give you an audio alert by beeping, and the unit will shut down to prevent any further water from ruining your floors. That last feature is a lifesaver, considering how damaging a leaky dishwasher can be.