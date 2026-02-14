Why LongHorn Steakhouse Gift Cards Can Pay For Your Meal At Olive Garden

It's happened to the best of us: Your relative or office Secret Santa has given you a gift card to a restaurant you don't really like. Restaurant gift cards do make for good Christmas gifts, but only if you know the recipient enjoys the food. If your distant uncle casually gave you a card worth $50 at Longhorn Steakhouse, but you're more of an "endless breadsticks" type of diner, you'd be slightly disappointed that you won't be getting Olive Garden's signature dish. Luckily, in this case, you can easily use your Longhorn gift card at Olive Garden, and the staff should accept it.

That's because, in this age where many chain restaurants are owned by large corporations — those steakhouse chains are more valuable than you thought – some companies make it easy for the various restaurant chains they own to cooperate with each other. Darden Restaurants, in particular, owns several popular chain restaurant brands around the U.S., and it's quietly consolidated its gift cards for each brand. That means a Longhorn Steakhouse gift card should be accepted by your server at any of Darden's other restaurants: Olive Garden, Yardhouse, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and, more recently, Ruth's Chris Steak House. The same should also be true of any gift card from those other restaurants.