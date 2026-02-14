The Simple Keurig Trick For Brewing Espresso-Like Shots
Discovering the wonders of pure espresso is a defining moment in many peoples' coffee-drinking journey, but it also presents the question of whether they should keep drinking their instant coffee or go all-out and purchase an (incredibly expensive) espresso maker. While there are some devices like Moka Pot that work as a simple but great alternative to espresso makers, one could argue that the easiest way for beginners to enjoy espresso-like coffee without any additional equipment can be done using a trusty Keurig coffee machine. Using an espresso-style K-Cup pod should be able to satisfy your needs for the time being if you're wanting concentrated, intense-tasting pour-over coffee akin to espresso.
While Keurig machines don't have the ability to make actual espresso – high pressure and high heat are required – espresso-style pour-over coffee available in K-Cup form can be a great option. These K-Cups produce a rich form of dark-roasted coffee with an intensity that provides an espresso-like shot without an espresso machine. Further, by adding little water to the machine, it not only helps prevent you from watering down your cup of coffee but also gives you much more of the strength and intensity you're looking for as an espresso fan.
Will espresso fans enjoy espresso-style coffee made in a Keurig?
The richer flavors that come with espresso-style K-Cup pods are great for those looking for a stronger, more concentrated coffee taste than they're used to, but are likely to fall short for long-time fans of true espresso. Several comments on forums like Reddit note just how much of a difference the use of an actual espresso machine can make, but there are some options that can get you close. "If you really want to try and make the Keurig work, you can try Café Bustelo espresso style, which is a decent enough 'espresso' option for the Keurig in pod form, but even then, it may not be to your taste," one Redditor recommended. In particular, many have noted that Café Bustelo Espresso-Style Dark Roast Coffee and Lavazza Expert Espresso both do a solid job of emulating (albeit not replacing) a cup of true espresso.
Nevertheless, if you are a new fan of espresso and find that these espresso K-Cups do the trick for you, there's no reason not to enjoy them to your heart's content. If you find that instant coffee just doesn't hit the spot the same way a cup of espresso from your local café does, finding an affordable, highly-rated espresso machine could be your best bet at closing the gap.