The Simple Keurig Trick For Brewing Espresso-Like Shots

Discovering the wonders of pure espresso is a defining moment in many peoples' coffee-drinking journey, but it also presents the question of whether they should keep drinking their instant coffee or go all-out and purchase an (incredibly expensive) espresso maker. While there are some devices like Moka Pot that work as a simple but great alternative to espresso makers, one could argue that the easiest way for beginners to enjoy espresso-like coffee without any additional equipment can be done using a trusty Keurig coffee machine. Using an espresso-style K-Cup pod should be able to satisfy your needs for the time being if you're wanting concentrated, intense-tasting pour-over coffee akin to espresso.

While Keurig machines don't have the ability to make actual espresso – high pressure and high heat are required – espresso-style pour-over coffee available in K-Cup form can be a great option. These K-Cups produce a rich form of dark-roasted coffee with an intensity that provides an espresso-like shot without an espresso machine. Further, by adding little water to the machine, it not only helps prevent you from watering down your cup of coffee but also gives you much more of the strength and intensity you're looking for as an espresso fan.