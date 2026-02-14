To Clean Extra-Grimy Pots And Pans, Reach For This Handy Power Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food preparation may sound like a delightful activity until it's time for cleanup. It's easy if you only prepare salads and other easy-to-make dishes that don't require heating. However, if your time in the kitchen involved laborious cooking with an open flame, oil, grease, and all sorts of grime-inducing admixtures, then you can almost expect a showdown with tough-to-remove sludge, muck, and filth before your pots and pans are in mint condition again. There are many reasons why food can stick to your cookware, so it's inevitable that such a mess can unfold before your eyes. So what do you do when faced with this situation? You bring in your power drill.

Unbeknownst to many, a power drill can transform into a high-speed scrubber with the right attachments. When coupled with compatible drill brushes, a power drill can very easily remove grime and burnt-on bits from stainless steel cookware. Other cleaning hacks require a lot of time to yield favorable results, such as using a vinegar solution to loosen all the gunk in a dirty pan. With a power drill, all the dirt is easily removed, plus the surface is polished by the brush's rotational movement.

For the ultimate shine, pair the drill brush with an abrasive cleaner to clean your stainless steel cookware. You can start at a lower speed and increase if needed, depending on your preference and the level of grime. Meanwhile, it's not ideal for cleaning nonstick pans, as the brush bristles and abrasive cleaner may damage their delicate surface.