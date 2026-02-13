There's A Best Time To Eat Breakfast, According To Science

Joy went on to say, "Consistently consuming a morning meal may aid in promoting long-term metabolic health ... In general, metabolic processes tend to be at their highest levels of efficiency early in the day." This means our stomachs empty faster and our guts absorb more nutrients in the morning compared to the evening, when insulin sensitivity drops. Biologically, the human body is ready for food early in the day, so by eating breakfast we are working with our natural processes.

In addition to this, Joy mentions that circadian rhythms have an effect on people's eating habits. This is backed up by research which suggests that, although eating breakfast keeps everyone more satiated throughout the day than skipping it, "morning people" are more satisfied by an early meal than "night owls."

"Consuming breakfast earlier in the day has been shown to correlate with a lower BMI," Joy continued. However, when it comes to weight loss in the short term, the effects of eating breakfast are less clear. "Some studies have found that skipping or delaying breakfast can result in increased calorie consumption during the remainder of the day for certain individuals." It would be remiss not to mention that many of these studies are observational and don't control for lifestyle factors. Building healthy habits is essential for sustainable weight loss, so while breakfast probably isn't the elusive "fat burning trick" our mothers spent the '90s looking for, it may help you stay at a weight that suits your body.