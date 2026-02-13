The Strict Steak Temperature Guideline Every Texas Roadhouse Follows

When it comes to food safety, temperature is everything. Bacteria can double in just 20 minutes when food is left in what food safety experts refer to as the danger zone, between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Most restaurants abide by strict rules to keep customers safe, but some are more stringent than others.

Despite fears around shady fast food restaurants, corporate-owned franchises tend to have better food safety than mom-and-pop shops, according to the findings from a 2024 study published in Small Business Economics. Chains can invest more resources into training employees and streamlining safety processes. For Texas Roadhouse, that means making temperature a priority.

Every Texas Roadhouse location employs a butcher or meat cutter to cut the meat on-site. It's a chilly job: Butchers cut meat in walk-in coolers, which are set to 34 degrees Fahrenheit, as per Texas Roadhouse rules. That's on the chilly side for a home fridge and probably pretty uncomfortable for the employees. However, the strict rule serves a purpose: By cutting fresh steaks in near-freezing coolers, the chain ensures that the temperature of the meat is constant, cold, and safe. According to the chain's 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, "Having in-house meat cutters provides higher-quality steaks to our guests and helps reduce millions of pounds of food waste each year." The only type of steak Texas Roadhouse doesn't cut in-house is the porterhouse T-bone because of the special cutter required to get through the bone.