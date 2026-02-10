The Hole-In-The-Wall Sushi Restaurant That LA Celebs Squeeze In To

Sushi has become remarkably popular amongst the rich and the famous, in both New York and Los Angeles, with popular sushi chef Nobu Masuhisa's presence as the caterer at the 2026 Golden Globes being just one example of this. However, not all sushi restaurants can be considered hotspots for the most famous celebrities in town. When it comes to the stars living in the City of Angels, many are surprised to learn that one incredibly popular sushi place can be found on the second floor of an unsuspecting strip mall.

Sushi Park, which opened in 2006, is a small, intimate restaurant located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Within is a shockingly high-end omakase spot that many celebrities, such as Zoe Kravitz, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Adam Sandler, have been spotted visiting over the years. Obviously, a major reason for the sushi restaurant's popularity is its incredible location, being in one of the most upscale areas in all of Los Angeles. However, the omakase restaurant is also very attractive to public figures due to its rules and low-key nature; Sushi Park enforces a no-photo policy, making it much easier to enjoy a private meal. Furthermore, the restaurant has little-to-no online presence, doesn't do takeout or delivery, and is known to cost at least $200 per person, making it feel slightly less accessible to the general public and a major case of "if you know you know" amongst celebrities.