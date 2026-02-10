The Hole-In-The-Wall Sushi Restaurant That LA Celebs Squeeze In To
Sushi has become remarkably popular amongst the rich and the famous, in both New York and Los Angeles, with popular sushi chef Nobu Masuhisa's presence as the caterer at the 2026 Golden Globes being just one example of this. However, not all sushi restaurants can be considered hotspots for the most famous celebrities in town. When it comes to the stars living in the City of Angels, many are surprised to learn that one incredibly popular sushi place can be found on the second floor of an unsuspecting strip mall.
Sushi Park, which opened in 2006, is a small, intimate restaurant located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Within is a shockingly high-end omakase spot that many celebrities, such as Zoe Kravitz, Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Adam Sandler, have been spotted visiting over the years. Obviously, a major reason for the sushi restaurant's popularity is its incredible location, being in one of the most upscale areas in all of Los Angeles. However, the omakase restaurant is also very attractive to public figures due to its rules and low-key nature; Sushi Park enforces a no-photo policy, making it much easier to enjoy a private meal. Furthermore, the restaurant has little-to-no online presence, doesn't do takeout or delivery, and is known to cost at least $200 per person, making it feel slightly less accessible to the general public and a major case of "if you know you know" amongst celebrities.
Where Sushi Park truly shines is its food
While the more intimate and secluded vibe of Sushi Park is surely a major upside, it doesn't really matter if the food isn't good. Luckily, Sushi Park is widely considered to have absolutely incredible food, with each of the seven (or more) courses of high-end sushi being better than the last in the opinion of many visitors. The small restaurant refrains from selling more popular, Americanized rolls of sushi or side dishes such as salads, and instead prides itself on sticking to traditional, Edomae-style sushi. While some may be disappointed they can't enjoy a classic California roll when dining at the restaurant, most are well aware that lacking faith in one's sushi chef's recommendations is a massive mistake, and thus it's clear that the man in charge of Sushi Park knows exactly how to impress the A-listers of the world.
The man in question is none other than Peter Park, the founder, owner, and sushi chef at Sushi Park. The esteemed chef explained how he designs the restaurant's omakase menu in an interview with Vogue back in 2022, emphasizing the importance of letting the ingredients shine as bright as possible. "While respecting classic Japanese flavors and compositions, my first thought is always: where am I and who is my guest?" Park explained. "I try to let each ingredient express itself, keeping the preparation as simple as possible, and using just enough seasoning or sauce to bring out its original flavor."