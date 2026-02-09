This $180 Burger At The Super Bowl Has A Giant Bone Sticking Out Of It

Just 200 of the LX Hammer Burgers were prepared for the Big Game. So even if they had a more wallet-friendly price tag, only a very exclusive group of people would be able to get their hands on one. Their opinions on it? A person who purchased the burger and shared the experience on Instagram was quick to call the meaty behemoth the best food item in the stadium. The brioche bun — an ingredient that has become a favorite among burger makers in recent years – was helped bring all the elements together incredibly by providing a deliciously salty boost.

Some social media users have been much more skeptical about the novelty item, with many pointing out the use of blue cheese and its oversized nature as major flaws. Furthermore, the price obviously raised many eyebrows. Despite the item's high-quality ingredients and extreme exclusivity, the cost still struck some people as excessive.

The LX Hammer Burger is not alone as a Super Bowl LX exclusive item. The steak frites, for example, were lauded by Levy chefs as one of the first instances of steak being sliced-to-order in a concession environment quite as hectic and fast-paced as the Super Bowl. Freshly-shucked oysters are also on the menu at Levi's Stadium, with Hog Island Oyster Company providing 4,000 of the bivalves to the concession team at Super Bowl LX.