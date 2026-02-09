This $180 Burger At The Super Bowl Has A Giant Bone Sticking Out Of It
When it comes to the Super Bowl, the spectacle goes far beyond the players on the field and the performers during the halftime show. This year, while many at Levi's Stadium are enjoying Starbird Chicken's chicken tenders, those looking to soak in the novelty may find themselves fawning over the LX Hammer Burger. Made by Levy Restaurants, the item costs $180.
While that price might sound a bit exorbitant, the LX Hammer Burger is so large that it is said to feed four people. Tipping the scales at 3.5 pounds, the special-edition concession item is unlike any other. Plus, the name "Hammer" part of the name is no exaggeration. The braised bone-in beef shank has its entire bone included on the burger, making it look like a large hammer. This high-end hunk of meat is complemented by roasted mirepoix demi-glace and Point Reyes bleu cheese fondue, which are sandwiched between two grilled and seasoned brioche buns. And yes, the bun has a hole in it to accommodate the aforementioned bone.
Here it is, folks.
The LX Hammer Burger.
It's $180 at the Super Bowl today. @LevyRestaurants is making 200.
It's a cheeseburger with braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace, and Point Reyes bleu cheese fondue on baked brioche bun. pic.twitter.com/JgkPQwDerN
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2026
How have people reacted to Levy's $180 LX Hammer Burger?
Just 200 of the LX Hammer Burgers were prepared for the Big Game. So even if they had a more wallet-friendly price tag, only a very exclusive group of people would be able to get their hands on one. Their opinions on it? A person who purchased the burger and shared the experience on Instagram was quick to call the meaty behemoth the best food item in the stadium. The brioche bun — an ingredient that has become a favorite among burger makers in recent years – was helped bring all the elements together incredibly by providing a deliciously salty boost.
Some social media users have been much more skeptical about the novelty item, with many pointing out the use of blue cheese and its oversized nature as major flaws. Furthermore, the price obviously raised many eyebrows. Despite the item's high-quality ingredients and extreme exclusivity, the cost still struck some people as excessive.
The LX Hammer Burger is not alone as a Super Bowl LX exclusive item. The steak frites, for example, were lauded by Levy chefs as one of the first instances of steak being sliced-to-order in a concession environment quite as hectic and fast-paced as the Super Bowl. Freshly-shucked oysters are also on the menu at Levi's Stadium, with Hog Island Oyster Company providing 4,000 of the bivalves to the concession team at Super Bowl LX.