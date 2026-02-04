How Starbird Is Gearing Up To Sling Chicken Tenders At Levi's Stadium This Super Bowl

Long-time hosts of Super Bowl parties will know that feeding a crowd can be incredibly difficult (whether it's how many drinks to prepare or how many appetizers you need), and yet it still pales in comparison to the task at hand for vendors of the Big Game. One such vendor is Starbird Chicken, a chain known for selling some of the highest-quality fast-food chicken in the world.

The California-based restaurant chain is set to sell its delicious tenders at three locations within Levi's Stadium for Sunday's game and is thus preparing for one of the company's most chaotic days of business. We discussed what is likely to be a remarkable feat for Starbird Chicken with its vice president of operations, Nick Falco. He shared with The Takeout how the crew is preparing to serve an absurd amount of chicken tenders as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks take the field at Super Bowl LX.

To get the job done, Falco said the crew at Starbird has been working nonstop to ensure that Super Bowl Sunday goes as smoothly as possible for customers craving chicken tenders at Levi's Stadium. "Super Bowl preparation begins well ahead of game day, with planning that starts months in advance and becomes more tactical in the weeks leading up to the event," Falco revealed. "We increase purchasing forecasts for chicken, ingredients for sauces, and packaging, fine-tune production schedules, and build in additional prep capacity to support higher throughput."