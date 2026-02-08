The Popular Italian Dish You Should Probably Skip

Traditional Italian menus are loaded with delicious and popular meals: spaghetti with meatballs, ravioli, lasagna, and pizza, to name but a few. However, there are some choices that you're better off skipping and preparing at home. According to Lisa Lotts, owner and publisher of the recipe blog, Garlic and Zest, you should pass on chicken parmesan. This may come as a shock, especially when you consider that many Italian restaurant-goers would say chicken parm tastes so much better from a restaurant than homemade. But as Lotts explains, "The whole point of breaded and fried chicken is crispiness; drowning it in pomodoro (tomato in Italian) and cheese negates the best part to me." However, she also acknowledges many people love the dish for those reasons.

To savor the crispiness of the breaded chicken cutlet while still enjoying its flavors, Lotts suggests that you ask that a small amount of sauce and cheese is placed on top of the cutlet. You can also ask for both on the side so you can determine how much is best. Both options keep the chicken parm crispy and flavorful without drowning it in a pool of sauce. Additionally, if the chicken parmesan is served on top of pasta, request that it's served on the side to prevent the pasta from turning the underside of the chicken cutlet soggy.

Of course, you can also take Lotts' suggestion and make your own chicken parmesan at home. But don't let the idea intimidate you; this isn't one of those complicated Italian dishes that aren't worth making at home. It's surprisingly easy to craft a delicious and crispy chicken parm in your own kitchen, and it's definitely more affordable to do it that way.