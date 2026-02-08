The Popular Italian Dish You Should Probably Skip
Traditional Italian menus are loaded with delicious and popular meals: spaghetti with meatballs, ravioli, lasagna, and pizza, to name but a few. However, there are some choices that you're better off skipping and preparing at home. According to Lisa Lotts, owner and publisher of the recipe blog, Garlic and Zest, you should pass on chicken parmesan. This may come as a shock, especially when you consider that many Italian restaurant-goers would say chicken parm tastes so much better from a restaurant than homemade. But as Lotts explains, "The whole point of breaded and fried chicken is crispiness; drowning it in pomodoro (tomato in Italian) and cheese negates the best part to me." However, she also acknowledges many people love the dish for those reasons.
To savor the crispiness of the breaded chicken cutlet while still enjoying its flavors, Lotts suggests that you ask that a small amount of sauce and cheese is placed on top of the cutlet. You can also ask for both on the side so you can determine how much is best. Both options keep the chicken parm crispy and flavorful without drowning it in a pool of sauce. Additionally, if the chicken parmesan is served on top of pasta, request that it's served on the side to prevent the pasta from turning the underside of the chicken cutlet soggy.
Of course, you can also take Lotts' suggestion and make your own chicken parmesan at home. But don't let the idea intimidate you; this isn't one of those complicated Italian dishes that aren't worth making at home. It's surprisingly easy to craft a delicious and crispy chicken parm in your own kitchen, and it's definitely more affordable to do it that way.
Traditional Italian restaurant chicken parmesan at home
There's a few ways to make restaurant-quality chicken parmesan at home, but the trick for avoiding soggy homemade chicken parmesan is to add parmesan cheese to the breadcrumbs and put sauce on top of the chicken. The breadcrumbs are necessary for a creating a crispy crust, but too much will soak up the sauce like a sponge. This won't happen with parmesan cheese: It isn't as absorbent as breadcrumbs, helps maintain crispiness, and adds a ton of flavor. Once your chicken is cooked through and crispy in the frying pan, transfer the chicken to a greased baking sheet and spoon a small amount of jarred or homemade marinara sauce on top of the chicken, followed by mozzarella cheese. Pop into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven until the sauce is warmed and the cheese is melted.
If you're want a more non-traditional (but easy) method for making chicken parmesan, use frozen breaded chicken breasts or tenders. Re-heat the chicken in the air fryer or oven to crisp up the exterior, let cool, and then apply the same method as before: Put the sauce on top of the chicken, then add the cheese, and put it into the oven.
Once you cook a crispy, flavorful chicken parmesan at home, you'll want to pass on ordering this menu item when out for Italian. But if you're someone who loves everything about how chicken parm is served at many restaurants — breaded, fried, drenched in tomato sauce and cheese, and on the less crispy side — indulge in what makes you happy!