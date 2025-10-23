The Trick For Avoiding Soggy Homemade Chicken Parmesan

It may seem shocking, but many people find great displeasure in biting into anything soggy — and, yes, I'm being extremely sarcastic. Even using the easy method of making chicken parmesan can fall flat if it's the slightest bit soggy. Overusing starchy breading and overpowering the chicken with sauce (especially one thin in consistency) are common mistakes home chefs make when cooking chicken parm.

The easiest remedy to transform your chicken parmesan from soggy to crunchy is in the breading. Rather than using purely breadcrumbs in the chicken's crust, substitute parmesan cheese for the majority of breadcrumbs. This removes a large portion of starch from the breading, making it less absorbent. One online chef recommends a parmesan-to-breadcrumb ratio of 3 to 2.

Once your breading is perfected, the next step is to guarantee the rest of your ingredients keep the crunch intact. If using a homemade pasta sauce, cook it long enough to ensure most water evaporates from it, making its consistency thicker. Only put a few tablespoons of sauce onto the chicken and serve the rest for dipping on the side. Tenderizing the chicken also maintains its integrity, allowing it to cook evenly and stay moist inside. Finally, using a stainless steel baking pan — rather than glass — is the best way to go. Stainless steel heats at a faster rate than glass, leading to a crispier chicken crust. Although the traditional form only has so many components, using different cheeses, sauces, and finishings can elevate the classic dish to a new, dazzling delight.