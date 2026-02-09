Love Whipped Honey? You Only Need One Ingredient To Make It At Home

Whipped honey is the luxury version of everyone's favorite natural sweetener. Its fluffy texture and milky-cream color level up everything from toast and coffee to chicken tenders – and it's simple to make (even easier than two-ingredient hot honey ). In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Holly Capelle, author of "Preserving the Seasons," explained that the process requires minimal tools and even fewer ingredients. "You'll need just one ingredient, raw honey (in liquid form or semi-crystalized), and a stand mixer with whisk attachment," Capelle said. "A rubber spatula for scraping and a mason jar with airtight lid for storage will also be used."

Before you begin, wash all equipment thoroughly to avoid contaminating your honey with bacteria. Mix the honey in the stand mixer's bowl at a medium speed for about 10 minutes and watch it change colors, from golden to cream. After the transformation, switch the mixer to high for about five minutes to whip until the honey is light and fluffy. Use a rubber spatula to get the whipped honey into a mason jar and seal with an airtight lid (you don't have to remove all the air, like required in traditional canning). Make sure you avoid adding any moisture to the jar, which can cause fermentation — altering the taste of your honey. Store in a cool, dry place like a cupboard or pantry, away from sunlight and heat.

Honey doesn't technically spoil. It'll last a couple of years if it's stored properly, but extreme temperatures can change its velvety sweet characteristics. "When exposed to higher temperatures, whipped honey can lose its creamy texture and become runny," Capelle said. "Over time, the texture will also naturally degrade, even in perfect storage conditions."