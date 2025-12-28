Are Texas Roadhouse Rolls Made From Frozen Dough?

Chaos before the holidays is bad enough without having to stress about the best dinner rolls and where to find them. Turns out, you could have one less thing on your to-do list with the help of Texas Roadhouse. According to a few social media users who were kind enough to share their secrets, the Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls can be ordered directly from the restaurant and picked up frozen so you can thaw and bake them later. There is a catch, though.

To place an order for frozen rolls from Texas Roadhouse, you must sign up with a specific location either in person or over the phone. The sign-up only takes place about one week before Thanksgiving. There's no word on Christmas or any other holiday. The best route to take to find out if this is true at the location nearest to you (or however far you're willing to travel for some rolls) is to call or ask during your next visit whether the restaurant participates in the sign-up and when. You likely won't be able to pass off the iconic bread rolls as your own during your next holiday dinner, but your guests will be impressed anyway by you having the best rolls ever on your table.