Are Texas Roadhouse Rolls Made From Frozen Dough?
The dinner rolls at Texas Roadhouse are neither the healthiest nor the unhealthiest option on the menu. They're so perfectly warm, fluffy, and delicious that many of us could eat an endless supply of them. The rolls and iconic cinnamon honey butter they're served with are so beloved by restaurant goers that Texas Roadhouse went ahead and leaned into the hype with merchandising that includes everything from cinnamon butter candles to dinner roll holiday ornaments.
The restaurant notably makes the rolls fresh in-house every five minutes from scratch. If you were worried you might be getting some thawed-from-frozen typical dinner rolls, you can put those worries to rest. Many have tried to replicate the dinner rolls by making them at home, including Texas Roadhouse itself with the release of the frozen mini rolls that can be purchased at grocery stores and baked at home. But there's nothing quite like a basket of those little bread clouds. Even though they aren't prepared from frozen in the restaurant for everyday guest encounters, there is a way to get some frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls that are as close to the real thing as you can get without grabbing yourself a table.
How to get frozen rolls from Texas Roadhouse
Chaos before the holidays is bad enough without having to stress about the best dinner rolls and where to find them. Turns out, you could have one less thing on your to-do list with the help of Texas Roadhouse. According to a few social media users who were kind enough to share their secrets, the Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls can be ordered directly from the restaurant and picked up frozen so you can thaw and bake them later. There is a catch, though.
To place an order for frozen rolls from Texas Roadhouse, you must sign up with a specific location either in person or over the phone. The sign-up only takes place about one week before Thanksgiving. There's no word on Christmas or any other holiday. The best route to take to find out if this is true at the location nearest to you (or however far you're willing to travel for some rolls) is to call or ask during your next visit whether the restaurant participates in the sign-up and when. You likely won't be able to pass off the iconic bread rolls as your own during your next holiday dinner, but your guests will be impressed anyway by you having the best rolls ever on your table.